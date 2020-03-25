Letter to the editor: Please keep Morgan Liddick as voice of reason

Please do not remove Morgan Liddick’s column. He is the only one with a voice of reason. You do not have to be on the left or right to agree with him. He has never been nasty, never uses derogative words, only facts.

I could have appreciated Susan Knopf’s column if she did not use China’s “facts.” Who can trust China? Never. Also, she only quotes professor Glen Mays as the guru on the subject and needed others’ opinions. Lastly, I came from a communist country, and any government involvement stirs worries.

Stay healthy without being scared and crazy.