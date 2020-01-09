Letter to the editor: Please leave Fiester Preserve alone and let the Fiesters rest in peace

I am disappointed but more infuriated by the Summit Board of County Commissioners’ discussion to condemn the Fiester Preserve.

I had the good fortune to spend many hours with Mark and Roberta Fiester at their home called Look-up Lodge in Bill’s Ranch. They were caretakers of nature along Miner’s Creek. Watching and preserving nature was their passion. Roberta sent me columbine seeds from their home to plant at specific historical sites to preserve a genetically pure columbine in Summit County. The Fiesters spent many mornings at the kitchen table observing birds coming to their feeder, and from hours of observation, they were able to name specific chickadees. The Fiester Preserve honors their memory and their legacy is to preserve this corner of Frisco. Open space in Summit County and the town of Frisco is important to most voters, confirmed by the passage of referendums to fund open space programs. The Frisco Town Council needs to condemn extinguishment of conservation easements so residents know their wishes of conservation will be upheld.

I appreciate the commissioners trying to find free land to make projects more affordable, but this is finally beyond prudent. I plead to the commissioners, town of Frisco and Summit County residents to find another place besides Fiester Preserve. At the very least, publish a biological study to understand the important flyway for songbirds to cross Colorado Highway 9 and a native seed bank that would be devastated.

The value of the Fiester Preserve is the size and should not be severed. Let us, the Summit County voter decide to support a long-term care facility with a sensible land purchase, and let the Fiesters rest in peace!