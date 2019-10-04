Letter to the editor: Please replace Morgan Liddick with another conservative columnist

I am a registered Democrat and hold progressive views on most topics. Even so, I try to be an informed citizen and active participant in our democracy by reading opposing viewpoints and listening to conservative and Republican takes on the issues of the day. The current echo chamber of reinforcing pre-held beliefs is a plague in our country. It is because of this that I begrudgingly read Morgan Liddick’s column every week. However, I implore the editors of the Summit Daily to find a new conservative columnist. Liddick’s most recent column is the latest in a long line of examples that prove him to be a shameless Trump apologist with nothing more to add to the political discourse than what can be found on alt-right conspiracy sources like Breitbart. If Trump ever tested his theory that his support is so solid he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone, Liddick would no doubt have a column the following week stating that it was actually Pelosi, or Obama or Clinton who pulled the trigger. Please editors, meet with the Summit County Republicans and identify a reasonable, and actually local, replacement for Liddick so we may have a productive and informed political conversation.