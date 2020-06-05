Letter to the editor: Please rethink the closure of Frisco Main Street
Rob Philippe
Frisco
Frisco
Frisco Town Council, please rethink the closure of Main Street. Why?
- We are closing our main thoroughfare during what is projected to be the most ever summer season of automobile/road trip travel.
- Check out the Wednesday volume of side street parking when Main Street is still open. There are few spaces available even before the season starts!
- The town’s dirt parking lot at Third and Granite streets does not even have stairs or any other access to Main Street.
- The west Main Street exit is now the preferred entry into central Frisco as the east exit and entrance traffic backs up.
- Closed Main Street will cut off the needed volume of one-time only visitors who access to our unique “Main Street of the Rockies.” We need their added business.
- Business and retail are the majority of Main Street. Restaurants are the minority, and all restaurants already have outdoor dining protected from the changing climate.
- The near daily rain and wind storms coming down from Tenmile Canyon will constantly disrupt whatever outdoor plans you may have.
- Frisco does not have a safe and proven route that moves traffic effectively detouring Main Street. There will be backups that will deter future business.
- There is now a petition circulating asking the Town Council to reconsider the closure. While not 100% consensus, when delivered it will be near 50% consensus.
Thank you for your consideration and please revisit the “parklets” plan that works for everybody.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
For tax deductible donations, click here.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Letters to the Editor