Letter to the editor: Please stop poisoning birds

My husband Jeff and I are reaching out to our community as it appears that someone in our neighborhood near Fourth and Brian in Silverthorne has been poisoning birds. Earlier this year, we had lots of crows around our house, which admittedly, was quite annoying. However, this week alone, we have found three dead birds in our yard. One of them was a crow.

Our dog, Rusty, also fell ill earlier this week. He is a golden and is naturally a bird dog. This is not right, no matter how annoying the crows might be. While the crows are no longer around, there are far reaching implications as other animals consume dead animals — whether it’s someone’s pet or within the wild animal food chain.

We are hopeful that whoever did this has stopped as the crows have left, but quite frankly, we’re quite concerned by this phenomenon.