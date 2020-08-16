Letter to the editor: Please support a permanent legislative solution for Dreamers

During Silverthorne’s First Friday, our community came together on the outdoor plaza of the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center to uplift the personal stories of local Dreamers. They are the young immigrants who have grown up in Summit but do not have legal residency status and have no pathway to become legal permanent residents or U.S. citizens.

Through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, some have temporary protections from deportation and a work permit, but many don’t.

Mountain Dreamers, Summit’s grassroots immigrant rights movement, asked four of our Dreamer friends — a Summit High School student, a recent Summit graduate entering college and two working moms — to tell their stories. They wrote courageously about their experiences growing up as undocumented, hardworking, Spanish-speaking immigrants. Prominent locals then told the Dreamers’ stories in English and Spanish.

Our storytellers were state Rep. Julie McCluskie, Judy Phillips, Liz Waddick, Pastor Liliana Stahlberg, Isabel Rodriquez, Alexandria Carns, Dr. Maximiliano Smolkin and Dick Carleton. Many thanks to them for their thoughtful performances as well as to Josh Blanchard, Janna Browning Weir, Sydney Schwab and the town of Silverthorne for their strong support.

More than anything, we thank the Dreamers for their strength of character, pride and optimism. They shared their struggles of belonging, how they overcame the harassment and discrimination experienced as Hispanic people of color in our community, and how not being able to do the simple things that others take for granted — like getting a driver’s license, applying for college financial aid or planning for the future — has impacted them and their families.

They speak to inspire positive change for their families and community because they’re not going anywhere. Their home is here.

Almost 100 community members have called for a permanent legislative solution for Dreamers. You can join them at MountainDreamers.org/daca-action-letter-to-the-senators.