Letter to the editor: Please support Dennis Kuhn for Breckenridge Town Council

Breckenridge is fortunate to have so many good candidates running for town council. Excellent incumbents and excellent challengers abound. It gives me great pleasure to urge town of Breckenridge voters to support Dennis Kuhn with their votes.

Kuhn is a more than 40-year resident of our community. He helped raise three sons here, navigated child care and housing issues, worked for Breckenridge Ski Resort for over 25 years and has a broad appreciation for many issues that face Breckenridge. I have known Kuhn for over 35 years as a friend, father, adventure traveler, ski patroller, athlete and community volunteer. Our children played together in the ’90s, and I have traveled with him many times. He has shown that he works well with others by serving on the Breckenridge Open Space Advisory Commission for over 12 years. His leadership qualities were put to use when he served as the commission chairperson for four years.

As a traveler, he frequently brings back to our community his many observations from abroad. These observations include transportation solutions in other parts of the world, different forms of workforce housing, alternative forms of ski area management, smart planning, etc.

Kuhn is a passionate, hardworking candidate who is a listener and who harbors no agenda, other than ensuring Breckenridge moves forward in order to preserve our special community. As a former Breckenridge mayor, I know that Kuhn will be an excellent member for the Breckenridge Town Council. Please support Kuhn for council.