Letter to the editor: Please support Tamara Pogue for county commissioner

I am writing to endorse Tamara Pogue for Summit County commissioner. I have known Pogue for over 11 years and watched her grow into the dynamic and compassionate leader of the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and the Peak Health Alliance. I cannot think of anyone in Summit County who brings more hands-on experience serving the families and children of this community.

Before I list out some of her accomplishments, I want to acknowledge the character traits that make her such an amazing community leader. Pogue is incredibly tenacious and smart. She is not afraid to take risks to create change for the greater good. She has a strong moral compass driven by doing what is right for not just a few residents but all residents in our community. Most importantly, she leads with her heart. Ask any of her former staff members or clients, and they will tell you that she cares deeply about making sure that every resident has a fighting chance to thrive in Summit County.

Using the above traits, Pogue has been able to accomplish so much in her time in Summit County. She guided FIRC from a struggling nonprofit organization to a national model for family resource centers. With her vision, Pogue helped launch Building Hope, the Family Leadership Program and health coverage efforts in the county. Since leaving FIRC, Pogue has built the Peak Health Alliance into an innovative health insurance model that has significantly reduced the cost of health insurance for locals on the individual market.

There are so many other examples of her impact on Summit County, but space does not allow me to present them all. Please join me in casting your vote in the June primary for Pogue for Summit County commissioner.