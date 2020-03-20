Letter to the editor: Please suspend Morgan Liddick during pandemic

I feel that in these current times of uncertainty and misinformation, the last thing we need is Morgan Liddick providing his opinion of things that directly contradict current information provided by both the Centers for Desease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. While I respect differing opinions in politics, the danger to public health and safety created by this type of speculation is too big of a risk to take at this time. For the sake of everyone in Summit County, it would be best for us to suspend his columns while this pandemic takes its course.