Letter to the editor: Please think of those on the front lines and wear your mask
Silverthorne
Every day I go out of my house with my mask on, I see shoppers, walkers, runners, cyclists, sales people and skateboarders unmasked and within close contact (closer than 6 feet). Each time I see these residents, I also see my niece’s face. Why, you might ask? Because my niece puts her life on the line every day she goes to work. You see my beautiful, kind, talented niece is a nurse in the COVID-19 ward of her hospital. She wears a gown, mask and face shield to give care and solace to patients who are often calling their families — maybe for the last time. She is my hero. Please think of my niece and her patients the next time you leave your house and put on your mask and keep your distance — if not for yourself, then for the rest of us.
