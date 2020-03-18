Letter to the editor: Please vote for Jessie Burley for Frisco Town Council

I’ve had the pleasure of working with Jessie Burley on local sustainability initiatives for a number of years. As a current Frisco Town Council member, Burley advocated for the adoption of our community’s Climate Action Plan. As a result of the plan, the town of Frisco is taking action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. She supported reducing single-use plastic bags and continues to find ways to increase recycling in our community.

Burley is also passionate about workforce housing and tackling other issues that improve Frisco residents’ quality of life. Burley truly cares about this community and the residents she serves. She takes the time to research issues in depth, is genuinely interested in hearing different perspectives and works to bring solutions to complex problems.

I urge you to vote to keep Burley on Frisco Town Council.