Letter to the editor: Please wear a mask in Summit County and stay safe
Silverthorne
I don’t understand why such a hedonistic society feels it necessary to endanger the world for scrambled eggs and a cup of coffee. How silly we are to think our constitutional rights are more important than protecting our friends and community. Please wear a mask in Summit County and stay safe.
