Letter to the editor: Pogue is committed to making Summit the best place it can be

As I was hiking over the past weekend, I was thankful that I could access a U.S. Forest Service trail near my neighborhood. It couldn’t be easier to get outside and do what I love to do. Like so many of us, I moved to Summit County to ski for a season and never left. Our community is surrounded by federal land where each of us pursue our passions, whether it’s skiing, hiking, biking or hunting — to name just a few! Our public lands give us a break from our stressful lives, provide clean water and wildlife habitat and support our economy.

Summit County needs a leader like Tamara Pogue who understands the connection of our public lands to our local economy and our way of life. As we all know, our forests bring tourists to our towns, which in turn supports our local businesses and keeps many of us employed. The success of our local businesses is tied to the outdoor economy, and we can’t have one without the other. Pogue understands this and knows how to listen to our local voices. A key quality of being a Summit County commissioner is knowing how listen and then how to communicate our needs to a broad range of people, including our state and federal land partners.

During these uncertain times, I rely on our public lands to give me the space to breathe, take a break and refocus. We are blessed to live somewhere so beautiful that others choose to spend their vacations here. Pogue understands both the intrinsic and extrinsic values of our public lands and how important they are to each one of us. She is committed to making our home the best place it can be. Please support Pogue for Summit County commissioner.