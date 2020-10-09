Letter to the editor: Pogue will stand up for our families and environment

I’m voicing my full support of Tamara Pogue for county commissioner. I’ve had the privilege of knowing and working with Pogue for many years, and I’m always impressed with her ability to identify an issue and chase down solutions. As a local mom and person of faith, I trust Pogue’s work and heart for those hurting or struggling to thrive in our communities. She sees our most vulnerable citizens and works intentionally to elevate the voices of those who often feel powerless. Her leadership at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Peak Health both stand as a shining examples of her character, values, heart and strong business sense.

Pogue understands the challenges that local families face, and she eagerly approaches what others see as unsolvable problems as opportunities to imagine and implement innovative solutions. I’ve witnessed firsthand Pogue’s ability to work across sectors to implement the highest quality and most efficient solutions to some of Summit’s most daunting issues. Pogue has proven her abilities to bring together faith-based, secular, for-profit, nonprofit and governmental entities to stand up for citizen-driven solutions that have a lasting impact for the wellness of our families, environment and communities.

I trust Pogue and am so excited to support her as she continues to improve outcomes for Summit County. Join me in voting for Pogue for Summit County commissioner.