Letter to the Editor: Points to ponder about alleged global warming theories

In 2015, the National Academy of Science announced that the earth’s temperature is increasing, caused by human activity, and that the change is bad. The Pope endorsed the concept. My theory is that all of this storing of folders and files in the cloud has caused the atmosphere to heat up.

Points to ponder concerning global warming (climate change):

We could just still be retreating from the last ice age.

Our planet’s temperature depends largely on the heat radiated from the sun. Scientists are still pondering the effect of solar flares on our climate.

Now that we have heard what is expected of us, how can man slow down greenhouse gas releases? What to eliminate? Feral cats and dogs, rats? House pets? Cattle, sheep, hogs and chickens? Cremation? French dairy giant Danone is considering putting masks on cows to trap their burps in an effort to reduce methane emissions and wear diapers to trap their flatulence.

Our Big Brother could mandate for us vegetarianism and minimum daily requirements of anti-flatulent pills.

Of course, horse breeding and racetracks would be eliminated. Can you imagine Texas without rodeos? Yet, we have a history of almost eliminating industries for health reasons.Think tobacco.

Is the increase in carbon dioxide emissions an unintended consequence of the drive to promote improved health? Is breathing out now to be discouraged? We were urged to exercise more for our health. But exercising increases carbon dioxide exhalation. If it is decided that climate control is more important than improving our health, should treadmills be outlawed? What about unmentionable exertions?

Should we be concerned about where we are headed? Is it time for cooler heads to guide us? Just asking.