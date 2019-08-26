Letter to the editor: Political cartoons are divisive
Richard Bloom
Houston
Houston
Why ruin a good daily publication with divisive, childish political cartoons? We are in Frisco two months every summer. For the 60 days we’ve been here, your Cartoon Commentary hasn’t been anything positive about the president. It offends many readers and accomplishes nothing. Why not be a publication for all readers?
You’re better than that.
