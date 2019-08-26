 Letter to the editor: Political cartoons are divisive | SummitDaily.com

Letter to the editor: Political cartoons are divisive

Opinion | August 26, 2019

Richard Bloom
Houston

Why ruin a good daily publication with divisive, childish political cartoons? We are in Frisco two months every summer. For the 60 days we’ve been here, your Cartoon Commentary hasn’t been anything positive about the president. It offends many readers and accomplishes nothing. Why not be a publication for all readers?

You’re better than that.

