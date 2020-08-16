Letter to the editor: Postmaster general is completely unqualified for the job

I am aware that the U.S. Post Office has been inadequately funded for purely political reasons and that the current relief bill which includes help for mail-in voting has been held up by an intentionally absentee Senate. I understand that Louis DeJoy, who is completely unqualified for the job, has been appointed as postmaster general by his crony, an equally unqualified president. But I only learned last week that in addition to eliminating overtime for postal workers “to save money,” he is removing automatic sorting machines from many mailrooms with no high-tech replacements on the horizon.

How does removing automated mail sorting machines that are already there save money? Who has oversight in this area? We need to all scream bloody murder! If the Russians don’t mess up our elections, this postmaster general will. Write your congressional delegates now. We all love the Post Office.

Also, if you plan to actually mail your ballot, do it the day you get it.