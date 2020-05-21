Letter to the editor: Precautions strictly followed at City Market in Breck

Must be hard these days to present the news with secondhand anonymous information. I am a night foreman at City Market No. 430 in Breckenridge. As a supervisor, I receive regular COVID-19 updates and guidance from corporate and upper management. No one has yet told me not to talk about “what is happening” at the store or I could lose my job. Not nearly as exciting here as y’all make it sound.

I haven’t seen it mentioned, but HIPAA does prevent me from gossiping about employees’ health conditions. Testing they offered wasn’t really scheduled with night crew in mind, but almost everyone who wanted to got tested. Night crew is all fine, nobody out. We never really work much shoulder to shoulder, wear masks, always wore gloves, and Mom would be proud of how many times I wash my hands these days. There’s hand sanitizer available everywhere, we do temperature checks, and my eyes have burned for two months now due to all the sanitizing they do. It has been challenging for the overnight crew for a while, but we’ve managed to get the job done without burning the place down. I’m not there 24/7, but I haven’t seen them just wave someone without a mask on in.