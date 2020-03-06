Letter to the editor: Preserving land for future generations is priceless

The area below the hospital makes much more sense than Fiester Preserve for senior housing. It has better views for seniors and better access to emergency services, and it is closer to the library and commons. If I’m lucky enough to live to an old age where I need assisted living, that’s where I would want to be. I have heard officials say it will be too expensive to develop the property below the hospital for senior housing or the lakeview property in Frisco for workforce housing. Any land in Summit County will be more expensive than the $4,000 price it took to put the Fiester Preserve in land trust. I’m usually happy with the vision put forth by our county commissioners, but in this case, I see nothing short of a cheap land grab. In reality, preserved land in perpetuity is priceless. Nothing could be more expensive than to lose protected land or to go back on a promise of protecting wild places for future generations. Nothing could be more expensive than our tax dollars paying for both sides of a legal battle.