Letter to the editor: President Donald Trump is no modern day hero

Morgan Liddick’s penchant for harkening back to the Founding Fathers forward into American history in order to try to buttress his opinions on what is occurring on the American scene today is as unconvincing as, especially in his latest piece, it has become ludicrous. It is not because his depiction of our patriotic forebearers is necessarily inaccurate, but because their issues aren’t ours today, and the times they faced are irrelevant to what we as a nation are presently experiencing in President Donald Trump’s feeble, self-serving, misguided attempts to rule us all. While I do not wish to engage in referencing, repeating and expounding upon Trump’s myriad sins against truth, our military, our foreign policies, our allies, gun control, the environment and the poor, homeless and downtrodden of our nation, I cannot allow Liddick to besmirch our forbearers’ legacies in this way. Add to this, Trump’s false, unkept promises — like the repair of the U.S.’s infrastructure and that Mexico will pay for his wall — all are bound up in his smoke screen of accusations, threats, personal attacks and claims of witch hunts, treason and fake news. To compare Trump to someone like Andrew Jackson is to equate sturgeon with rotten eggs. Liddick ought to seek out better, more savory, modern day heroes. Trump is surely not one of these.