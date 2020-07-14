Letter to the editor: President Donald Trump is not a racist like cartoon claimed

Regarding the July 10 cartoon portraying President Donald Trump as “full-on racist,” author and philosopher Aldous Huxley might have had something to say. He said there is nothing more disappointing than a beautiful hypothesis being slain by an ugly fact. If Trump was a racist, he would not have built an economy with the lowest Black unemployment rate in history. He would not have received the 1989 Ellis Island Award for helping inner city Black youths.

Now just who are the racists? Putting aside Huxley, let’s consult comedian Jeff Foxworthy and his “You Might be a Redneck” skit. You might be a “full-on racist” if you applaud and celebrate an organization that selects a single race and insists that only their lives matter. All lives matter. You might be a “full-on racist” if you support policies that have ended more unborn Black lives than the KKK could kill in its wildest dreams. You might be a “full-on racist” if you judge people by the color of their skin and not by the content of their character. That includes most of academia, all too much government policy and the Democratic Party. You might be a “full-on racist” if you believe you are incapable of being a racist due to your race.

No, Trump is not a racist. All the best to him in getting the country back to normal.