Letter to the editor: Profane movie should warn parents of offensive content

There is during this Christmas season a movie called “Night Before” on TV. I saw it on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. It is a horrible movie for children, with images of a man injecting himself before heading off to a party, of another guy opening a package of several pills of different colors, and of two little girls talking to a man and saying, “You look funny. Is that because you’re Jewish?”

After that, I stopped watching it, but there was nothing to alert parents that this was not a Christmas move for children.