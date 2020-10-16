Letter to the editor: Prop 115 is un-American and inhumane

At what point in her pregnancy should a Colorado woman become an indentured servant of the state? According to Proposition 115 proponents that would be at week 22. For the remaining 40% of her term, under Prop 115 a pregnant Colorado woman would be merely an involuntary biological vessel held in forced servitude by the police power of the state. We wouldn’t dare compel her to dig ditches or clean bathrooms involuntarily but somehow it is okay force her to bear a child against her will.

This is an un-American, inhumane and unnecessary approach if you really aim to reduce abortions. Far better to remove the many economic obstacles that prompt most decisions to undergo an abortion. Let’s instead provide for affordable, high-quality health care during pregnancy and through childhood. Add in paid parental leave, affordable day care and free public pre-school to remove another set of frequently insurmountable obstacles to successful motherhood. Such measures would be humane and more effective alternatives to the brute force of Prop 115.

Vote No on Proposition 115.