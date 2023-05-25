Letter to the editor: Property tax bills should be reduced for this kind of unit
Frisco
I, along with many others in Summit County, own a two-bedroom, two-bath condo measuring about 1,000 square feet in a nice area. This is the first year the appraised value is higher than actual value. I know that because I researched November and December 2022 sales of similar units.
Unfortunately, I didn’t find the June 30, 2022 sales, but they are available at the Summit County Assessor’s Office.
With this letter, I ask the Assessor to publish all sales of a 2-bedroom, 2-bath condos measuring about 1,000 square feet in a nice area prior to June 30, 2022 for about $1,000,000.
I’m confident there are no such sales, and, therefore, no comparables. Owners of such property with assessed values around $1,000,000 should have their taxes reduced appropriately.
