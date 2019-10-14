Letter to the editor: Proposition CC is deceptive and defrauds public

The wording (or lack of wording) in this proposition makes it forever.

If you vote for this, you are giving the government the right to forever take these refunds without ever going back to the public for a vote to keep these excess funds for a specific purpose. It takes the handcuffs off forever.

However, it also doesn’t mean these funds will forever go toward “public schools, higher education and transportation projects.”

That language is used only to suck us in. Good causes that we would vote for. In the future, these refunds could go anywhere — maybe legislators’ salaries, who knows? It’s whatever they vote for at the time, and we lose our say as to where the refunds go. “Without raising taxes” is another deception to suck us in because, in essence, this proposition takes away any future refunds that could lower taxes or redirect them.

This proposition is so deceptive. It is defrauding, swindling, cheating the public out of the little control we have over big government spending.

We should never give up our rights that we have in TABOR, and this Proposition CC does just that without saying so. Very dishonest and very clever.

Give us a straight proposition that specifies how many years of refunds you want to go toward higher education, public schools and transportation, and we’ll vote for it.

Please send a message that we the people are not stupid. Note no on Proposition CC.