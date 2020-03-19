Letter to the editor: Public health offices needs to align message, tell the truth
Breckenridge
Dear Gov. Jared Polis,
In my opinion, it would be tremendously good, in order to allay public concern, for the city, county and state heath authorities to:
1. At the very least, relay to the public the same instructions.
There are many examples of conflicting instructions, this is just one: If you have serious symptoms, call and go to the doctor, call and go to the emergency room, go to the drive-up clinic with or without doctor’s order? Anyone who wants a test can have a test, according to President Donald Trump. True or false: Tell the truth! Inform the residents of Colorado, instead of giving us platitudes about testing.
2. At the very best, award the public transparency regarding the spread of COVID-19 in Colorado.
Transparency? Are the city, county and state health authorities doing contact tracing with the airlines, car rental agencies, grocery stores, gas pumps, hotels? True or false: Tell the truth! Inform the residents of Colorado instead of giving us platitudes about transparency.
Thinking ahead:
1. Train the people who are going to lose their jobs to preform COVID-19 testing.
2. Develop an immunity test if you have self-isolated yourself and beaten COVID-19.
