Letter to the editor: Public should be apprised of rationale to close ski resorts

Where is the risk/benefit analysis for the decision the close all ski resorts? Admittedly, I do not know all the variables that may be part of the decision, but I have two points:

1. This virus is a serious event affecting our social, health and economic well-being. It should be taken seriously. That said, the panic induced by sensationalism, misinformation and chaotic directives is downright dangerous. It makes sense to encourage social distancing and cancel public events that are held indoors or require close proximity.

Of all activities, however, skiing/riding is the most individualized and exposure protected. The benefit to both individuals and our social structure incurred by allowing people to safely enjoy the outdoors far outweighs the risk of exposure, especially in the paradigm of skiing/riding. It was such a joy Saturday to see people behaving cooperatively while given a chance to focus on something other than COVID-19. The benefit of resulting stress reduction is immeasurable.

Which brings me to the second point: 2. The public should be apprised of the rationale behind the decision to close all ski resorts. Share the analysis in detail. We are smart enough to understand. To so many of us, the decision makes no sense since skiing/riding, by the very nature of the activity, supports social distancing.