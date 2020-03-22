Letter to the editor: Publication of Morgan Liddick column was irresponsible

Your inclusion of Morgan Liddick’s column in yesterday’s edition was irresponsible. It was the last paragraph of his column that was especially disturbing. We are in the midst of a public health crisis. Lives are at stake. Please be more responsible. The public needs to hear from experts, not a conspiracy theorist. The Society of Professional Journalists has a code of ethics.

“Seek the truth.” “Minimize harm.” Although these standards apply mostly to reporting, during a national emergency, I urge you to apply them to your editorial page, as well.

I am a journalist myself who has taught at the university level. There are other conservative columnists who do not indulge in the ill-informed and destructive scapegoating of the far right. Their views are grounded in science and the facts. Surely, you can find an alternative. Until then, your readers can turn to conservatives like Bill Kristol and his new online publication The Bulwark, David Frum at the Atlantic Monthly and Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post. All of these authors post regularly to their Twitter accounts.