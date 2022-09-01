Letter to the Editor: Quality local employees deserve to live where they work
Dillon
I read the article about homeowners scrambling to pay for their second homes in Summit by using them as short-term rentals.
I know that living in Summit County is expensive. If these people bought their homes with the idea of renting them out part-time and then the rules changed, I am truly sorry for them. That must feel like the rug has been pulled out from under them.
For those unable to purchase a second home because they are unable to find one that can be rented out, I have less sympathy. I have seen far too many families leave the county because they are tired of struggling to make ends meet, tired of shopping at secondhand stores. These are good, well-educated workers who add to the quality of life in this community.
I believe that we should focus on housing for those who live here, serving the entire community. They certainly deserve the opportunity to live where they work. A little larger salary or a smaller house payment may have kept them in the county they love.
