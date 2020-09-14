Letter to the editor: Questions about right-wing Republican talking points

Why do you think you are the only ones who:

Support and respect law enforcement. (We have the best of the best in Summit County.)

Support our military. (We are so thankful for them but don’t use them as political pawns.)

Respect our flag. (Do you respect the flag and fly it as intended, bringing it in when it turns dark, or do you disrespect it by wearing it as a shirt or shorts or by flying it on your dirty pickup truck?)

Want to make our country great again? (Not like the divisive four years we have had under the current president who is a very disgusting human being who promotes fear and violence. How can you overlook the actions of this lying, cheating, bigoted man to promote your causes)?

What about respecting everyone? Black, brown or white, every sexual orientation or religion. Wouldn’t that make America great again? If you had done that, we wouldn’t have the protests we have today.

I call for ending the protests. They are bringing awareness to inequality, but they are also attracting radicals, right and left promoting their own agendas and causing violence and damage, including a president who is using protests for political gain.

Someone please tell me what we can do to promote equality. At this point, living your life with kindness, consideration, acceptance and tolerance is not enough because it has gone so far off the rails.

We can start by voting for Joe Biden.



