Letter to the editor: Questions about the U.S. Forest Service clearcutting near Blue River
Howard Brown
Silverthorne
Silverthorne
With regard to Amanda Morin’s June 20 letter about senseless clearcutting along Colorado Highway 9 in Blue River:
- Under what authority was the clearcutting done?
- Was there any public notice?
- Was there any public comment opportunity?
Letters to the Editor
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.