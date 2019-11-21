Letter to the editor: Questions, answers and reality in United States government

When Donald Trump won the election for president of the United States in late 2016, I wondered which party was going to be most disturbed – Democrats or Republicans?

The Democrats were so sure that Hillary Clinton was going to win. At first, they blamed the Electoral College and vowed to get rid of that archaic method of electing a president.

The Republicans couldn’t understand how someone outside their party got elected. They did not support him or his goals.

Democrats and Republicans got it wrong. They didn’t have the pulse of the voting public (called deplorables by Clinton). The voting public is sick and tired of these parties taking them for granted. They are tired of politicians.

I really feel sorry for the Democrats. They let Clinton and her machine decimate a list of good, young candidates. She told them it was her turn and to step out of the way for the next eight years. In reality, Clinton was a just bad and flawed candidate.

The time our congressmen are spending on trying to impeach a duly elected president is removing the oxygen from our election process.

It is time for our congressmen and senators to come together on more important things like comprehensive immigration and meaningful health care reform, the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement, etc. We don’t care who gets credit; we just want to see things getting done for Americans.