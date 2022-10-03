Letter to the Editor: Rabbis do take political stands when morality, ethics and national threats are involved

I would not normally respond to a letter to the editor which mentioned me or challenged my take on an issue. However, to David Gray I would say that some rabbis do, indeed, take political stands when morality, ethics and national threats are involved. We do not tell our congregants for whom to vote. That would be a violation of being a 501(c)(3) which involves nonprofit organizations such as synagogues and churches. Since I am a retired rabbi, I am no longer encumbered by those strictures.

I see former President Donald Trump, his advisers and some of his followers as threats to American democracy. I spoke up and will continue to do so. The tactics, motivations and tone which Trump continues to use, the lies he continues to spew about an election he clearly lost and the violence he is even now able to generate all make him the danger that I described. If you do not see Trump in the same vein as I do, I suggest that you re-watch Ken Burn’s first episode about America and the Holocaust. See if you do not see what I did. If not, then so be it. The Talmud contains a record of many disputes, some of which never find an agreed upon answer.