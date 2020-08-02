Letter to the editor: Race-baiting is all the Republicans have left ahead of election
Blue River
Morgan Liddick’s outrage over the New York Philharmonic giving extra consideration to musicians that are nonwhite follows the Republican line perfectly. Don’t mention the 150,000 dead from COVID-19, our devastated economy, and definitely do not mention the total lack of federal response to our very real challenges. Don’t look over there! The real issue is race. Race-baiting is all the Republicans have left in their attempt to win an election. It has worked for them for a very long time. That time is over now.
