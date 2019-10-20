Letter to the editor: Rationale behind 1A nicotine tax is questionable

For context, I am a supporter of taxes because they are necessary for a functioning society. That being said, I urge Summit county residents to vote no on 1A. It is a punitive and regressive tax that will disproportionately impact the working class and the poor. It is a slap to their faces when the county cannot provide enough support or services to help quit such an addictive substance and the various mental health issues that occur in such attempts. Businesses are already struggling to attract workers to the area and increasing restrictions and taxes on nicotine products exacerbates that problem.

Secondly, the county decided that you can make the mature decision of enlisting into the military, but not quite enough maturity to buy nicotine products; why should consenting adults have to pay a literal price for lackadaisical parenting on the part of the teens everyone is up in arms about? Most likely, a black market will appear in the county and it will be a lot harder to track and help young ones who are experimenting with substances.

Lastly, it’s funny how county officials can get behind yet another sales tax, but can’t show the same urgency and solidarity in addressing more dire issues that exist in the county. Those include affordable housing, mental health services and increasing the minimum wage. They may claim we will get so many millions more in revenue for resources for those in need, but if the point is to deter people from using nicotine products, then I question the rationale behind 1A in general.