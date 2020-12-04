Letter to the editor: Readers should rename McGahey and Knopf columns

I noticed Kim McGahey’s new column is called “Conservative Common Sense” – right off his campaign signs. Being a sucker for irony, I snickered each time I saw those signs. Then, on the left, Susan Knopf titles her column “For the Record” implying some courtroom-based, under-oath truth telling. I get a grin on that one, too.

Just who gets to name these columns anyway? The contributors? Sports stadium owners routinely sell the naming rights for their places. Why not do it for the Summit Daily News’ obviously political commentaries?

Here’s how it would work: Readers pay $10 for each name submitted. Three words or less. Just as I’m writing this, I think I’m up to a Ben Franklin, easy. Summit Daily editors, perhaps with some “poll watchers,” collect them, then use their vast journalistic experiences to deduplicate and lightly edit the closely worded submissions into a list of the top five contenders. Without bias or judgement. Those go onto one of your scientific reader polls and readers vote. We have a winner. McGahey and Knopf have to live with the title for six months.

The money? Use your e-commerce platform to collect the “pay to play” naming rights. Then, Summit Daily shifts the dough to The Summit Foundation, Family & Intercultural Resource Center, or any number of Summit County agencies that can help locals and seasonals with the real needs they have as we grit through the pandemic.

Might Knopf and McGahey be a little grumpy with this? I can’t imagine them getting any more grumpy. Still, a little self-deprecating humor might be good for them, as it is for us all.

Summit Daily, the ball is in your soon-to-be-renamed court. And, let’s extend a little help along the way.