Letter to the Editor: Recent mobile home legislation is unconstitutional and not helpful to low-income households

As an owner of mobile home parks, including one in Summit County, I continue to watch with dismay the mischaracterization of this housing option in the press and by demagogic politicians.

The demand for spaces in mobile home parks in Colorado is very high, not because potential residents are being deceived or tricked but because its an excellent housing option for many people, compared with other options, each of which has its own costs and risks.

The residents know that they are renters and not owners of the land, and that arrangement has certain costs and benefits. Some politicians continue to seek legislation to convert renters into quasi-landowners at the expense of the actual landowners.

The recent legislation giving tenants extensive rights to hold up sales of parks by the rightful property owners are unconstitutional takings of property, which should be rectified by courts. Moreover, other aspects of the laws recently passed or proposed in Colorado will only discourage investment in this property type, which provides lower-cost housing than most alternatives, in a market where all land and housing prices have been sharply rising.

Thus, laws designed to help lower-income families, create greater shortages of lower-cost housing. It’s another example of the unintended and counterproductive consequences of liberal policies. Freedom of choice and respect for property rights actually works better than socialist-type remedies. Will the lesson ever be learned?