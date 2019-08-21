Letter to the editor: Recpath repairs needed

Here are a few of my concerns about biking safety in Summit County:

• The pedestrian crossing white lines at the traffic light on Swan Mountain Road and U.S. Highway 6 east are almost completely faded, making it difficult for the motorists to even know that there is a pedestrian crossing.

• The silt is slowly creeping on the recpath on Dillon Dam Road, making it slippery for those of us riding a road bike, where the contact of the tire with the road is less than one-quarter inch.

• The horizontal cracks on the recpath will once again need to be repaired. These are much worse in Dillon and Keystone than in Frisco or Breckenridge.