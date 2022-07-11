Letter to the Editor: Recreation path dangers abound in Summit County this summer

I pedal along.

“A bear just crossed the path,” someone warns. I keep an eye out, but the bear is gone.

I keep on pedaling.

“Look out for the moose,” I hear. There they are, a bull and two cows in a parking lot. They’re not close.

I ride on.

Around a corner I spot a guy on his phone. His bike blocks the path.

“Heads up,” I cry. The guy doesn’t move his bike and keeps talking.

I repeat, “Heads up,” as I edge past.

“Learn how to ride,” he yells at me.

Was that you?