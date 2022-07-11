Letter to the Editor: Recreation path dangers abound in Summit County this summer
Frisco
I pedal along.
“A bear just crossed the path,” someone warns. I keep an eye out, but the bear is gone.
I keep on pedaling.
“Look out for the moose,” I hear. There they are, a bull and two cows in a parking lot. They’re not close.
I ride on.
Around a corner I spot a guy on his phone. His bike blocks the path.
“Heads up,” I cry. The guy doesn’t move his bike and keeps talking.
I repeat, “Heads up,” as I edge past.
“Learn how to ride,” he yells at me.
Was that you?
