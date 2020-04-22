Letter to the editor: Recreation path users should be more courteous

Howdy Summit neighbors! I just returned from what was mostly a nice dog walk out on the recpath except for being lectured by a cyclist about which side of the path to use. First of all, it isn’t a bike path; it’s a recreation path. Trust me, I’ll get out on the dirt trails as soon as I can. Second, let’s give each other the benefit of the doubt. I have sound reasons. It’s much safer for all if I go against traffic with the leashed dog on my left (the side on which most dogs are trained to heel). If we are on the other side and he darts out in front of someone passing on the left, especially if the person passing doesn’t warn me, we could all be hurt! By the way, when I ring my bell when passing on my bike, people thank me, and it doesn’t make me any less cool. Finally, if we’re out recreating while there’s a pandemic, we’re pretty lucky and probably shouldn’t be in a hurry. Most bikes come with brakes, fortunately. So if you could dig deep and move over 24 inches when passing me, I’ll make sure to smile and say thanks! And kudos to all who worked to open the paths so quickly.