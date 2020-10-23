Letter to the editor: Reelect Julie McCluskie as our state representative

Rep. Julie McCluskie is truly making her mark down at the state Capitol. In January, she was appointed to the prestigious six-person Joint Budget Committee. Last session, she fought for us on issues across the board, including education, the environment and, most notably, health care.

As Coloradans living in a mountain community, we face some of the highest health insurance costs in the country. I am thankful McCluskie decided to prioritize this issue to help people like me save money on their care. McCluskie introduced and was able to successfully pass a reinsurance bill, which dramatically reduced insurance premiums on the individual market. The legislation increases transparency for health care costs in Colorado’s hospitals, prohibits surprise out-of-network billing and even reduces the price of insulin.

McCluskie has been a great advocate on other issues, as well, including education and the environment. And she is working hard to help our mountain businesses keep their doors open during the pandemic.

Let’s keep a good thing going! Reelect McCluskie as our state representative on Nov. 3!