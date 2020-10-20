Letter to the editor: Reelect Julie McCluskie for state House District 61
Breckenridge
Rep. Julie McCluskie has accomplished much as a freshman legislator. Most notable is her work to bring health insurance premiums down 30% on the Western Slope for those buying insurance on the exchange. McCluskie, who champions education, also supported fully funded all-day kindergarten. She’s working diligently as a member of the Joint Budget Committee to protect our basic safety-net services in these uncertain economic times. McCluskie has proven her ability to promote and pass legislation important to the Western Slope. Please join us in supporting her for another term.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User