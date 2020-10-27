Letter to the editor: Reelect Rep. Julie McCluskie for state House District 61

If ever there was an indication of climate change, it was the number wildfires and smoky skies we all endured these past few weeks. We need to elect lawmakers who will move Colorado forward and act on climate change. Rep. Julie McCluskie is one of those lawmakers who is already doing her part to make a change.

McCluskie knows that addressing climate change is the only way to address fire season head on. She’s helping businesses and the state reduce emissions, so we can reduce our carbon footprint and protect our mountain towns for the future.

This year, McCluskie introduced a bill that would expand and defend the wildfire grant program, which offers funds to rural areas that lack resources to help mitigate the potential for wildfires. She also joined other lawmakers in putting pollution reduction goals into statute to reduce Colorado’s greenhouse gas pollution from 2005 levels by 26% by 2025, 50% by 2030 and 90% by 2050.

Be a climate voter. Reelect McCluskie and other climate candidates who are pushing climate action to the top of the agenda.