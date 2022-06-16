Letter to the Editor: Reelect Ryne Scholl as Summit County treasurer

When I first heard that Ryne was running for reelection, I naively admitted to him that I didn’t know that the county treasurer was an elected position. Ryne was patient and non-judgemental of my lack of knowledge about the inner workings of county government.

I am acutely aware that many positions are vital for a high-functioning community. Some are flashy (mayors!) and occasionally controversial (school boards!), and they receive a lot of front-page coverage. The less glamorous may go unnoticed but deserve our attention on the ballot to ensure these important roles are led by experienced professionals.

In a world of extroverted politicians, Ryne Scholl has proven himself to be a thoughtful, measured leader in the important role of Summit County treasurer.

I am impressed by Ryne’s character. Yes, he is quiet and thoughtful but also very involved and generous with his time and expertise. As a long-time Summit County resident, Ryne has volunteered for many roles in the community from board treasurer of the Continental Divide Land Trust to serving on the Design Review Committee for Summit School District’s bond when we did extensive expansions of our school buildings, to most recently becoming the coach of the Summit High School Varsity Golf Team. Again, these are not necessarily flashy roles but certainly important and appreciated.

Please join me in casting your vote for Ryne in the Democratic Party’s primary in June, as well as in the general election in November.