Letter to the Editor: Regulations of short-term rentals are wrong and harmful to the community

I own a second home in Breckenridge and the rental cap issue is one of the most ill- conceived ideas during my 40 years here.

Jeffrey Bergeron, who writes Biff America, stated in Monday’s column that “I think I might be mental.” He was being humorous, but it demonstrates that Breckenridge Town Council has proposed harmful restrictions on vacation rentals without careful thought. They are targeting second-home owners because we are not able to vote in town elections.

Biff stated that the cap will hurt Zone 3, where he lives, but he was willing to accept it — of course, because he’s a full-time resident with no intention of selling any time soon. There have been canceled sales because new owners cannot get a rental license. Rental owners are being asked to bear the brunt of new housing costs.

The town plans to spend $50 million for workforce housing financed by the sales tax increase and “the $400 per bedroom tax for short-term rental owners.” I have been told that the bedroom tax this year will increase next year. Full-time residents and second-home owners enjoy the benefits of town services, and we all pay properly taxes. What are local residents doing for employee housing? Enact a bedroom tax on their homes to finance this project.

One of the many reasons stated for limiting rentals is the crowds in town, noise, parking, etc. Then why did the Town Council approve Grand Vacation to build another timeshare complex in town? That will only increase the number of people staying in Breckenridge 52 weeks each year. My unit is not used 52 weeks.

