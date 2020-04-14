Letter to the editor: Remember nightly howl when you vote this November

When people across the U.S. come together to howl for our health care workers at 8 p.m. every evening, please ponder why we are using the voice of the wolf.

In an earlier time in our history, when humans had a more sympathetic relationship with the wolf and the natural world, many of our ancestors reached out to the wolf in the struggle for life.

It is noteworthy that we adopt the language of the wolf, a supremely social animal that places cardinal importance on belonging to a family, to find comfort and solidarity in these trying time.

Howling for our health care workers is a great example of the tendency that rests in the souls of many of us to be closely aligned with nature.

But as normal life takes more of us away from nature, reminding folks of the underlying certainty of wilderness and wildlife takes on added importance. Howling for health care workers is a stunning example of that.

With so much of our wilderness and wildlife disappearing, using the howl of the wolf can be a message for wildlife as well as for humanity.

Once gray wolves numbered in the millions and were a part of our iconic landscape. Today, there are fewer than 6,000 gray wolves, residing on less than 15% of their historic range. Colorado is the missing link to a wildlife corridor that would sustain the gray wolf population from Canada to Mexico.

We made this opportunity a possibility when we amassed enough signatures to put the wolf on the 2020 ballot.

We are now borrowing the voice of the wolf to support our front-line workers. Let us also lend our voices this November at the ballot box. Let us restore him to his historic range and his voice to Colorado’s wildlife symphony.