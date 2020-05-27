Letter to the editor: Reopening is important, but consistency is key

My wife and I have been quarantining at home since March 17 when we returned prematurely from a trip to Florida due to COVID-19 concerns. We don masks whenever we go to the grocery store. We carry masks when we walk, hike or bike and pull them up whenever within close proximity to others. We haven’t had any friends visit or gone to visit anyone else during this time. We make ample use of video teleconferencing with family, friends and associates to help us maintain some social equilibrium.

We generally have no issues with the Breckenridge and Summit County ordinances and guidelines since we are both in the at-risk population. We applaud the efforts to begin to reopen Breckenridge and the county. We are particularly sensitive to the people who live and work here and business owners who depend on a regular income as well as the need for county and town tax revenue to sustain our programs. We’ll do what we can to patronize local businesses when the time comes.

However despite the consistent messaging, the news articles, the billboard signage, the town council and county commissioner rhetoric and proclamations, there is absolute inconsistency between what we say and what is done! There appears to be observance of these strictures by locals but complete disregard by crowds that I presume are visitors. Cases in point: on Wednesday and Friday, I passed close to 100 people in large groups enjoying the sunshine, the green grass and the flowing river — all without masks or even the casual consideration to move aside when we were passing.

As a local, I resent the apparent dichotomy that has us taking precautions without any reciprocal consideration by our visitors. We cannot consistently message one thing and then consistently allow another! Please fix this.