Letter to the editor: Reopening the community too soon would result in deaths
Breckenridge and Denver
If you are in favor of reopening before widespread testing is available, please be willing to deal with any deaths that may befall members of your family, your friends. In any event, if we are anywhere near each other, I’ll wear my mask and hope for the best for both of us.
