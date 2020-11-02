Letter to the editor: Rep. Joe Neguse cares deeply about you and our environment

With the overwhelming fires taking place in our state and as the Summit County Group Leader for the Citizens Climate Lobby, I would like to thank our Congressman Joe Neguse. He is sponsoring CCL’s Energy Innovation Carbon Dividend Act, bipartisan legislation which will reduce carbon emissions by 40% over the next 12 years.

Many of us are extremely concerned that in the past few months we have watched as fires in Colorado competed to achieve the distinction of being the largest fire in Colorado history. Additionally, unforeseen crises also are made worse by climate change. As we struggle to persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, smoke from fires causes respiratory problems that can make the virus more deadly. People fleeing fires may also contend with crowded shelters that can spread the disease.

The legislation that Neguse is sponsoring will implement an effective carbon price while protecting the economic well-being of people. It has been introduced in the U.S. House as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR763). This legislation has received the support of many legislators on both sides of the aisle. The carbon fee is expected to drive down carbon by 90% before 2050.

One of the huge pluses of this bill is this will not increase government, and funds from HR763 will be distributed to all citizens. A household impact study released in August found that among households in the lowest fifth economically, 96% would receive “carbon dividends” that exceed their carbon costs.

You can learn more about this legislation by watching Ted Halstead’s TED Talk on carbon pricing or go to the Citizen’s Climate Lobby website at CitizensClimateLobby.org.

Please send Neguse back to Congress. He cares deeply about you and our environment!