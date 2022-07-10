Letter to the Editor: Rep. Lauren Boebert’s comments about church and state are wrong

I was shocked to hear U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s comments about separation of church and state. Having heard them secondhand, I had to Google her remarks, thinking she was misquoted. Nope.

She really doesn’t understand the need for separation of church and state. From my history lessons, I remember that many of the people who came to this country early on came to avoid religious persecution. Without this important separation, we would all be subject to the whims of whatever group is currently “in power.”

Should a Roman Catholic Congress predominate, perhaps in vitro fertilization and artificial insemination would become illegal. I remember the unfounded fears that the Pope would rule the U.S. if John Kennedy was elected.

Perhaps if a polygamous cult were in favor, polygamy would be legal, and those not practicing such would be considered inferior. Absurd perhaps, but our Founding Fathers wanted all of us protected — including Lauren Boebert.

It appears that she would like to push her faith beliefs on all of us thereby ignoring the Constitution which protects us all. I hope the people of Colorado are far too intelligent to reelect this threat to our democracy.